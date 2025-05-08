Pakistan, Italy discuss evolving regional situation

DPM Ishaq Dar held a telephonic call with his Italian counterpart

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani to discuss the current regional developments.

Ishaq Dar briefed Antonio Tajani on India's blatant act of aggression and violation of Pakistan's sovereignty through the use of standoff weapons, targeting civilian populations across the international border.

He strongly condemned India's cowardly attacks, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians, including women and children.

The Deputy Prime Minister described India's actions as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, which have jeopardized regional peace and security and brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.

The Italian foreign minister expressed his deepest sympathies for the loss of lives in Pakistan. He emphasized the urgent need to return to dialogue in order to de-escalate the increasingly tense situation in the region.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan did not attack any Indian military installations, rejecting India's claims as a fabricated story aimed at face-saving.

“Pakistan categorically denies any intention or action that would endanger the civilian population in Indian Punjab,” said Dar.

“Pakistan is firmly committed to peace and regional harmony,” he added.