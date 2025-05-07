Pakistan to take war with India to its logical conclusion, says PM Shehbaz

Wed, 07 May 2025 22:15:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday addressed the Pakistani nation and said India would have to bear the consequences of its actions of attack on Pakistan.

He said India had mistaken that Pakistan would not give a befitting response. History is witness that Pakistan is a nation of brave whose sons of soil have defended the motherland in the face of any problem.”

He said last night, the whole world witnessed how Pakistan responded immediately and struck the Indian airplanes. It was a befitting response which, PM stressed, taught India a powerful lesson.

“We will take war with India to its logical conclusion,” says PM Shehbaz.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that India had launched a cowardly attack on Pakistan in the darkness.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Wednesday, the prime minister said that the armed forces gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticised India over the Pahalgam incident, calling the region “under illegal Indian occupation.”

He said that the Pahalgam incident was unfortunate but India was quick to register an FIR within 10 minutes, while its media and journalists launched a barrage of accusations against Pakistan.

The prime minister said that there are proofs that India was involved in Jaffer Express incident of Balochistan.

“Our special military units saved the lives of passengers,” he noted.

Shehbaz Sharif lamented that India did not even condemn the Jaffer Express incident and instead mocked it.

“Pakistan had no link with the Pahalgam incident. We even proposed an international commission to investigate,” said the prime minister.