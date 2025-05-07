Armed forces give befitting reply to Indian aggression, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India launched a cowardly attack on Pakistan in the darkness.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Wednesday, the prime minister said that the armed forces gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticised India over the Pahalgam incident, calling the region “under illegal Indian occupation.”

He said that the Pahalgam incident was unfortunate but India was quick to register an FIR within 10 minutes, while its media and journalists launched a barrage of accusations against Pakistan.

The prime minister said that there are proofs that India was involved in Jaffer Express incident of Balochistan.

“Our special military units saved the lives of passengers,” he noted.

Shehbaz Sharif lamented that India did not even condemn the Jaffer Express incident and instead mocked it.

“Pakistan had no link with the Pahalgam incident. We even proposed an international commission to investigate,” said the prime minister.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan, the prime minister commended the armed forces for their constant readiness.

He criticised India’s pride in its newly acquired Rafale fighter jets and praised Pakistan Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, stating that Pakistani forces had jammed Indian aircraft communications.

He said that 80 Indian aircrafts were involved in the attack on six Pakistani cities the last night.

Earlier in the day, the National Security Committee (NSC) expressed deep concern over the situation arising from India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan terming it an “act of war” and authorised armed forces to take retaliatory action.

The NSC, which met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, offered Fateha for the civilians martyred in India’s missile attacks and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

According to a communique issued after the meeting, the Indian action “is a blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity.”

India's actions clearly fall under acts of war as defined by international law, it said.

The NSC condemned India for targeting civilian areas on false accusations and damaging mosques and other infrastructure.

“India carried out attacks in Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, on the pretext of targeting imaginary terrorist camps. Innocent men, women and children were martyred in the attacks,” the communique said.