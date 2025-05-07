Seven-year-old son of army officer martyred in India's cowardly attack

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A seven-year-old son of Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer, Arz-e-Abbas, was martyred as a result of a cowardly attack by India on Wednesday night.

According to security sources, during the night between May 6 and 7, India carried out aggression in areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This incident occurred due to shelling by the cowardly enemy.

The entire nation is mourning the martyrdom of innocent, unarmed civilians caused by Indian military aggression. The Pakistan Armed Forces are responding—and will continue to respond—with effective and forceful retaliatory actions for the martyrdom of Pakistani citizens.

Targeting innocent children through unprovoked aggression and brutality by the Indian army is described as a horrific example of inhumanity.

It is important to note that during the previous night, Indian forces attacked six locations in Pakistan, resulting in the martyrdom of 26 civilians and injuries to 46 others.