Pakistan shoots down three Indian Rafales, two other jets

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 05:13:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan armed forces gave befitting response to the Indian strikes and shot down five Indian fighter jets including three Rafales.

Security sources said that the Indian aircraft were shot down while they were attacking Pakistan using Indian territory. These aircrafts include three Rafale jets, a MiG-29 and an SU-30.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while talking to the media has said Pakistan Air Force has shot down five Indian Rafale jets, whereas all jets of Pakistan are safe and sound from any attack.

According to security sources, the Pakistani Air Force is responding forcefully to Indian aggression. One aircraft was shot down in Bathinda and the other in Akhnoor. The Pakistan Air Force shot down the enemy's third Rafale aircraft 17 miles southwest of Avantipora.

According to security sources, the Pakistani Air Force is responding forcefully to Indian aggression. The Pakistan army in retaliation destroyed a brigade headquarters in India.Sources have further stated that all Pakistan Air Force aircraft are safe. Two civilians were martyred and 12 civilians injured in Indian missile attacks.

The civilians were martyred in Kotli. DG ISPR says that attacks were carried out in the darkness of night in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

According to the DG ISPR, India attacked from its airspace, and a strong response is being given to India's cowardly attack. A bright light covered the sky before the explosion in Bahawalpur.

Sources say that the sound of an explosion was heard in Muzaffarabad, while the sound of an explosion was also heard in Bahawalpur. According to sources, there is a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad.

The DG ISPR further said that India also targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur. In a cowardly attack, civilians were targeted in the mosque. Pakistan has started retaliating. Pakistan will give a befitting reply at the right time.

After the cowardly strikes by India, Pakistan has closed its airspace and cancelled all flights.

According to aviation sources, a regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

Aviation sources further said that flight operations from Islamabad International Airport have been suspended until further notice, while flight operations at Lahore Airport have also been suspended.

More than 25 flights were cancelled, including to Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

Indian missiles hit three places inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.

