Two civilians martyred, 20 injured in Indian attack on Pakistan: ISPR

Says India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack

Topline Airspace was closed and all flights were cancelled, Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad; Pakistan has started retaliating

India also targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur; civilians were targeted in the mosque

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 03:08:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two civilians martyred, 20 injured as Indian missiles hit five locations inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.

Sources say that the sound of an explosion was heard in Muzaffarabad, while the sound of an explosion was also heard in Bahawalpur. According to sources, there is a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad.

On the other hand, according to aviation sources, the airspace was closed and all flights were canceled. A regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

The DG ISPR further said that India also targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur. In a cowardly attack, civilians were targeted in the mosque. Pakistan has started retaliating. Pakistan will give a befitting reply at the right time.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said misadventure from India is expected and Pakistan is ready to give them a decisive and befitting response.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan would destroy any construction built by India to stop water.

“We will sink them if they tried to stop water of Pakistan. India will cost heavily for its any planning to occupy the land of Pakistan. We are not sitting idle. They are dreaming. Let them dream because there is no restriction on dreaming.

“Misadventure or aggression from India to occupy any piece land of Pakistan will cost the enemy great loss,” he said.

Indian Rafale jets flew near the border of Pakistan, but their system was jammed. There is no war hysteria or fear in Pakistan.

Collision with India is inevitable. It may ensue any time, the defence minister said.

