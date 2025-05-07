India surrenders, hoists white flag at LoC

Says India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack

Topline Airspace was closed and all flights were cancelled, Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad; Pakistan has started retaliating

India also targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur; civilians were targeted in the mosque

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan army, in a befitting reply to Indian aggression, forced it to surrender. The Indian army raised a white flag at the Churha Complex along the Line of Control early Wednesday.

Pakistan Air Force joined the operation and downed five Rafael jets and Indian army and media admitted the loss. Pakistan army, in response to Indian missile strike late night, inflicted heavy damage on enemy posts along the Line of Control.

India, like it did in 1965, attacked Pakistan in the darkness of night, and suffered a massive damage at the hands of alert Pakistan army.

The Amercian news agency, The Associated Press, quoted Indian army officials as saying that at least three civilians were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Reuters adds: "All of these engagements have been done as a defensive measure," military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said. "Pakistan remains a very responsible state. However, we will take all the steps necessary for defending the honour, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all cost."

Islamabad called the assault a "blatant act of war" and said it had informed the UN Security Council that Pakistan reserved the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression.

The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours also exchanged intense shelling and heavy gunfire across much of their de facto border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, police and witnesses told Reuters.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars since 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both sides claim in full and control in part.

Since a 2003 ceasefire, to which both countries recommitted in 2021, targeted strikes between the neighbours are extremely rare.

But analysts said the risk of escalation is higher than in the recent past due to the severity of India's attack, which New Delhi called "Operation Sindoor".

13 CIVILIANS MARTYRED

Earlier, 13 civilians were martyred, 35 injured as Indian missiles hit six locations inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Indian missiles hit six locations inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.

Sources say that the sound of an explosion was heard in Muzaffarabad, while the sound of an explosion was also heard in Bahawalpur. According to sources, there is a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad.

On the other hand, according to aviation sources, the airspace was closed and all flights were canceled. A regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

The DG ISPR further said that India also targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur. In a cowardly attack, civilians were targeted in the mosque. Pakistan has started retaliating. Pakistan will give a befitting reply at the right time.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said misadventure from India is expected and Pakistan is ready to give them a decisive and befitting response.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan would destroy any construction built by India to stop water.

“We will sink them if they tried to stop water of Pakistan. India will cost heavily for its any planning to occupy the land of Pakistan. We are not sitting idle. They are dreaming. Let them dream because there is no restriction on dreaming.

“Misadventure or aggression from India to occupy any piece land of Pakistan will cost the enemy great loss,” he said.

Indian Rafale jets flew near the border of Pakistan, but their system was jammed. There is no war hysteria or fear in Pakistan.

Collision with India is inevitable. It may ensue any time, the defence minister said.

