President Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to expand bilateral cooperation with Russia

Recalling 2011 visit to Russia, Zardari acknowledged Putin's efforts to promote bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further expand bilateral cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

He said it while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Russian Federation in the Great Patriotic War.

The President highlighted the growing momentum in Pak-Russia relations and expressed confidence that recent high-level interactions between the two countries have laid a solid foundation for deeper engagement and greater understanding.

Recalling his 2011 visit to Russia, President Zardari acknowledged President Putin's efforts to promote Pak-Russia friendship.

He said Russia's role in promoting regional peace and stability is important, especially in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The President also reaffirmed the commitment to building bridges of understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, besides the need to work together for a better future for the region and the world.