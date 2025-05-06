Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tensions

They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation on regional and multilateral fora.

ISLAMABAD (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia.

During the conversation, the deputy PM briefed the advisor on the escalating regional tensions resulting from India’s unfounded allegations and unilateral measures, including its arbitrary decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The foreign affairs adviser expressed concern regarding the current situation and stressed the importance of exercising restraint by all parties, emphasising the need for de-escalation.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasised the need for maintaining regular high-level engagements.

