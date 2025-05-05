Eight terrorists eliminated in KP IBOs: ISPR

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Eight terrorists were killed during multiple intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An IBO was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and resultantly, three of them were eliminated.

In another IBO, conducted in South Waziristan District, two terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat) was martyred.

Two more engagements took place between own troops and terrorists in Khyber and Bannu Districts, resulting in killing of three khwarij.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.