PM Shehbaz vows to work closely with Iran for regional peace, stability

He was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to work closely with Iran for peace, stability, and development in the region.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The prime minister expressed his sincere condolences to the Iranian side over the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas that had led to the loss of precious lives and injured hundreds of people.

During the warm and cordial meeting, the prime minister conveyed his respectful regards to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and warm wishes for President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister shared Pakistan's serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia, as a result of India's provocative behavior since the Pahalgam incident.

He categorically rejected any attempts to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence.

He said Pakistan has offered that an international transparent, neutral and credible investigation be conducted to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident.

He also stressed that India's weaponization of the Indus Water Treaty was unacceptable and redline for the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Iranian foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening its relations with Pakistan and also playing its part in bringing peace and stability in South Asia.