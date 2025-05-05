PM Shehbaz invites UK to join neutral probe into Pahalgam incident

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz invites UK to join neutral probe into Pahalgam incident

The prime minister shares Pakistan’s perspective on the prevailing situation in South Asia

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 17:54:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while rejecting India’s attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without providing any evidence, reiterated his offer for a transparent, credible and neutral international investigation into the incident and invited the UK to join it.

The prime minister received UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, at the Prime Minister House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the prevailing situation in South Asia, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

Read also: Pakistan conducts successful trial of another missile amid tension

He noted that with the support of friendly countries, including the UK, his Government’s foremost priority remained advancing economic growth and development of the country, and that Pakistan would never take any action that could imperil regional peace and security.

The prime minister urged the UK, which enjoyed good relations with both Pakistan and India, to play its part in de-escalating the situation.

The British high commissioner thanked the prime minister for sharing Pakistan’s position and said that the UK would work closely with Pakistan and India for maintaining regional peace and security.

