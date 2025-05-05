NA passes resolution condemning India's unilateral actions after Pahalgam incident

House also condemned India’s "hydro-aggression", reaffirmed its resolve to counter attack if any

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s unilateral and illegal actions in the wake of the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The resolution, presented during the assembly session, strongly denounced all forms of terrorism and expressed grave concern over India's conduct following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Lawmakers affirmed that Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to exploit the incident to justify unlawful measures in the region.

The house also condemned what it termed as India’s "hydro-aggression" and reaffirmed its resolve to counter any potential military or water-related hostilities.

Furthermore, the resolution called for India to be held accountable for its alleged involvement in terrorist activities and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to highlighting Indian offenses on global forums.

