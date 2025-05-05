Malaysia demands fair probe into Pahalgam incident

Indian media accuses Malaysia of siding with Pakistan to cover embarrassment

Mon, 05 May 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Malaysia has thrown cold water on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s false narrative regarding the recent Pahalgam incident, calling for a transparent investigations into what is being widely seen as a staged false flag operation.

Following in China’s footsteps, Malaysia rejected the Indian government’s claim and boldly referred to Kashmir as "India-administrated Kashmir" which didn’t sit well with New Delhi.

Indian media kicked up a fuss, accusing Malaysia of siding with Pakistan to cover their embarrassment.

Experts believe Malaysia’s courageous stand strengthened Pakistan’s case on the global front, while Modi’s credibility has taken a hit.

With China, Malaysia and other countries backing Pakistan’s stance, India finds itself increasingly isolated.

Political analysts say Modi’s attempt to hoodwink the world has backfired.