Leaked RAW documents expose India's false flag plot to malign Pakistan

The leaked papers, marked ‘Top Secret’, also reveal attempts to manipulate western media

Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 19:40:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Explosive revelations have surfaced as classified documents from India’s intelligence agency RAW were leaked, unveiling a dangerous false flag operation aimed at destabilizing the region.

The documents details RAW’s plan to stage the Pahalgam incident to justify military aggression in Azad Kashmir and create unrest within Pakistan.

The plan, codenamed Project AX-322, included attacks on Pakistan’s security forces, collaboration with Baloch separatists group, and even the cancellation of the Indus Treaty to create regional instability.

To pin the blame on Pakistan, RAW allegedly planted fake shell casing, Urdu-language materials, and scripted phone cells at the attack site.

The leaked papers, marked ‘Top Secret’, also reveal attempts to manipulate western media and mislead global opinion.

Furthermore, RAW instructed Indian Special Forces to infiltrate 1.5km inside Azad Kashmir urging advance tanks, artillery and radar system to create a temporary military hold, thereby painting Pakistan in a bad light on the international level.