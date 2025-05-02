Pakistan, Panama reaffirm shared commitment to promote global peace

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Panama reaffirm shared commitment to promote global peace

Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Panama’s foreign minister

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 17:45:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Panama’s Foreign Minister, Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez, to update him on the current regional situation.

The conversation focused on India’s inflammatory propaganda and its unilateral, illegal actions against Pakistan, including holding in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty.

The Panama’s foreign minister emphasized the importance of exercising restraint on both sides.

As non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan and Panama reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting international peace and security.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Also Read: Ishaq Dar briefs South Korean FM on regional situation

Ishaq Dar apprised FM Cho of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda.

Expressing concern over the situation, FM Cho underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

FM Cho also appreciated the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, in Islamabad last month.

They also agreed to further strengthening bilateral relations through high-level exchanges.