Ishaq Dar briefs South Korean FM on regional situation

They also agreed to further strengthening bilateral relations through high-level exchanges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with South Korea’s foreign minister Cho Tae-yul on Thursday.

Ishaq Dar apprised FM Cho of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance -- including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a clear violation of international law..

Expressing concern over the situation, FM Cho underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

As non-permanent members of the UNSC, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. FM Cho appreciated the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, in Islamabad last month.

