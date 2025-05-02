PHC orders recovery of five missing persons

Woman recently arrived in Pakistan from Oman was also gone missing

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the recovery of five missing persons, including a woman who recently arrived in Pakistan from Oman.

The court was hearing a petition concerning the disappearance of persons.

During proceedings, the court expressed its discontent over the lack of progress in the case. The bench instructed authorities to produce all five individuals before the court without further delay.

The advocate general requested additional time, stating that the missing persons were not in government custody. "Had they been in our possession, we would have presented them," he said. Justice Ejaz remarked that a full bench would be constituted to hear the case if required.

Justice Arshad Ali, while hearing the case, questioned the authorities' failure to register an FIR, adding that they had the authority to do so.

The court later adjourned the hearing and issued a directive for the recovery of all five individuals, including the woman from Oman.