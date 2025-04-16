IHC orders recovery of four missing brothers within two weeks

Justice Asif told Islamabad police officials that he had already given enough time to law enforcers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered police to recover the four missing Afghan brothers within two weeks.

Justice Muhammad Asif told the Islamabad police officials that he had already given enough time to law enforcers and that the court wanted results.

He called petitioner Gull Seema, the mother of the four missing persons, to the dock and spoke to her in Pashto. He later translated the communication for all.

He quoted the hapless woman as having said she had been visiting court since August 2024 and she should be clearly informed if her sons had died.

The Islamabad DIG sought more time from court for the recovery of the missing brothers.

When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the case had been lingering for eight months, the judge asked police why the IGP didn’t appear in court despite notice.

The state counsel said as the case was scheduled to begin at 11am, the IGP couldn’t come but the DIG, the RPO and other senior officers were present. He sought more time for submission of report.

The judge responded that it’s futile to give more time. “We want the missing persons,” he said while allowing police to do the job within two weeks.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 5.

On previous hearing the IHC summoned the inspectors general of police (IGPs) of Islamabad and Punjab on the woman’s plea seeking recovery of her four sons.

Justice Muhammad Asif summoned the Islamabad and Punjab IGPs for April 16 to explain away their stance.

The four brothers had gone missing in January 2024 and since then their mother has been moving from pillar to post to find a clue to their whereabouts.

“We can realise (the gravity of the situation) only if it happens to any of us. You evade responsibility by simply expressing ignorance of any missing person’s whereabouts,” a visibly perturbed judge remarked (while addressing policemen).

