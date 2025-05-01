PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari amid regional tensions after Pahalgam incident

Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 19:37:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, were also present. They discussed the current security situation in light of heightened tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam attack.

According to the official statement, both leaders expressed serious concern over India’s aggressive stance and provoking statements. They warned that such conduct poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

The statement affirmed that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty or territorial integrity. Any act of aggression will be met with a strong response.

The meeting also reviewed possible scenarios of Indian hostility and Pakistan’s response. It was emphasized that the Pakistani nation is united and stands firmly behind its armed forces, which are fully capable of defending the country against any threat.

The leaders expressed regret over Indian allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident, calling them baseless and issued without any investigation.

Pakistan has suffered from terrorism for over two decades, facing significant human and economic losses. The leadership urged the international community to take notice of India’s alleged involvement in funding, training, and facilitating militant activities on Pakistani soil.

President Zardari appreciated the government’s calm and responsible response to the situation. He stressed that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, regional integrity, and vital national interests.

The meeting also highlighted the urgent need to implement UN Security Council resolutions on the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.