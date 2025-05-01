Any Indian misadventure will be met with swift, escalated response, warns COAS Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Any Indian misadventure will be met with swift, escalated response, warns COAS Munir

Gen Asim Munir visits Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) on Thursday to witness exercise Hammer Strike

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 18:10:32 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) on Thursday to witness exercise Hammer Strike — a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by Pakistan Army’s Mangla Strike Corps, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the exercise showcased Pakistan Army’s increasing absorption of niche and emerging technologies to augment its kinetic and non-kinetic operational capabilities.

During the visit, the army chief lauded the high morale, combat proficiency, and warfighting spirit of the officers and troops, terming them the embodiment of Pakistan Army’s operational excellence.

Addressing the troops, the COAS reaffirmed the unyielding resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Read also: Leaked documents expose RAW as mastermind behind Pahalgam false flag operation

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” he stated.

“The exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions. A diverse array of advanced capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques, were employed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios,” said the ISPR statement.

Troops from all arms and services demonstrated exceptional tactical cohesion, agility, and lethality during synchronized offensive manoeuvres, reflecting an extraordinary level of training and professionalism.

Exercise Hammer Strike stands as a testament to the Pakistan Army’s pursuit of continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by the corps commander.

Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services witnessed the exercise.

