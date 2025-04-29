Pahalgam attack: ISPR DG holds key media briefing

Pahalgam attack: ISPR DG holds key media briefing

Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 18:39:32 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing an important press briefing.

This significant press briefing by the ISPR DG came at a time when earlier today Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources said the enemy attempted to spy in Manawar sector in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when army personnel shot down the drone in a timely action.

Relations between Pakistan and India have become tense after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, a town in Indian-occupied Kashmir. At least 26 people were killed when armed men opened fire in the area. India blamed Pakistan for the incident.

Following this, India announced it would suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) unilaterally.

In response, Pakistan took strong steps. It asked Indian citizens to leave the country and closed the Wagah Border. Trade through the border has also been stopped. Pakistan warned that if India ends the water treaty, it may also suspend other agreements like the Simla Pact.

The situation remains serious, and both countries are facing increased tensions.

