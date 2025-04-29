Erstwhile FATA is constitutional part of KP, says Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, said on Tuesday that the share of the merged districts was the legal and constitutional right of the province.

In his statement, Saif said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, successfully defended the province’s rights in the Council of Common Interests’(CCI) recent meeting.

He went on to say that the share of the merged districts in Net Hydel and National Finance Commission (NFC) was the legal and constitutional right of the province.

He added that the CM took the council into confidence on both issues and letters have been sent to the federal government regarding them, but no response had been received so far. Both matters will be included in the agenda of the next CCI meeting.

He said that the federal government had unlawfully and unconstitutionally withheld the share of the merged districts, adding that development of the merged districts was the top priority of KP govt.

Saif further said that by laying a network of development in the merged districts, terrorism can be eradicated, saying if the federal government is serious about tackling terrorism, it must immediately release the funds for the merged districts.

“Terrorism is not just an issue for the province or the merged districts, but a problem for the entire country. The federal government should stop treating the merged districts like a stepchild,” he added.