First Hajj flight from Islamabad departs for Madinah

Five more flights are scheduled to leave for Madinah from different cities of Pakistan today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Hajj flight operation began with Pakistan Airlines flight PK-713 carrying 428 pilgrims departed from Islamabad to Madinah in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki were present at the Islamabad International Airport to see off the pilgrims.

Five more flights are scheduled to leave for Madinah from different cities of Pakistan today. From Lahore, a private airline flight, PF-7700, will leave for Madinah at 8:30am with 150 pilgrims. From Quetta, PIA’s flight PK-7201 will depart at 9:30am carrying another 150 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, from Multan, PIA’s flight PK-715, with 393 pilgrims is scheduled to depart at 8:15pm. From Karachi, a private airline flight, ER-1611, will leave for Saudi Arabia at 9:30pm with 285 pilgrims. Another flight, PK-747, carrying 329 pilgrims, will depart from Lahore at 10:15pm.

This year’s annual pilgrimage will take place in June, with nearly 89,000 Pakistanis expected to travel to Saudi Arabia under the government scheme via 342 flights and 23,620 Pakistanis performing Hajj through private tour operators. The last Hajj flight will depart May 31.

