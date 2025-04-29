Erdogan calls for de-escalation between Pakistan, India

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 06:39:53 PKT

ISTANBUL (Dunya News/Agencies) - The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for a swift de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India after the Pahalgam attack.

"We want the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India to be de-escalated as soon as possible, before they evolve into a more serious situation," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

“Türkiye emphasises at every opportunity that we do not want new conflicts in our region and beyond,” he stressed.

Erdogan also expressed condolences for the Iranians who died in an explosion at port near the city of Bandar Abbas.

