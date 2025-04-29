Pakistan urges world to give grants, not loans to refugee-hosting countries

Asim Iftikhar asked the donors to increase funding to UNHCR

Tue, 29 Apr 2025 10:37:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has lamented over insufficient and woefully worrying global response to worsening refugee crisis.

Delivering a national statement during the Security Council briefing on refugees, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said he called for provision of timely, predictable humanitarian and development support to refugee-hosting countries; and giving support as grants, not loans.

He asked the donors to increase funding to UNHCR to match the growing displacement crisis.