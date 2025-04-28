PM Shehbaz reschedules CCI meeting on PPP's request

The premier had earlier summoned the meeting on May 2

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting today (Monday).

The premier had earlier summoned the meeting on May 2 (Friday) to discuss the canals project on Indus River but rescheduled it on the request of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The federal government recently shelved the project amid severe protests in Sindh.

According to an earlier notification issued on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the 52nd CCI meeting at Prime Minister’s Office.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister Amir Muqam and chief ministers of all four provinces will attend the meeting.

Moreover, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal also are expected to participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, minister for petroleum, minister for water resources and minister for power division have also been invited to attend the meeting.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said there had never been consensus on such initiatives in the past.

“From day one, I was certain these canals would never materialise. As long as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governs Sindh, no one can rob the province of its share of water,” he said.

Shah pointed out that in June 2024, the Sindh government formally challenged IRSA’s certification on the matter and took up the issue with the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

“The meeting of the Council of Common Interests is scheduled for May 2, where Sindh would present a strong case to defend its rightful share of water,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The federal government announced the cancellation of the canal project on the Indus River.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved all the demands and stated that the matter had been postponed until the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).