PM Shehbaz convenes CCI meeting on May 2 to discuss canals project

The federal government shelved the project in the aftermath of severe protests in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting scheduled to be held on May 2 (Friday) to discuss the canals project on Indus River.

A day earlier, the federal government shelved the project in the aftermath of severe protests in Sindh.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the 52nd CCI meeting at Prime Minister's Office.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister Amir Muqam and chief ministers of all four provinces would attend the meeting.

Moreover, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal would also participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, minister for petroleum, minister for water resources and minister for power division have also been invited to attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that there had never been consensus on such initiatives in the past.

“From day one, I was certain these canals would never materialise. As long as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governs Sindh, no one can rob the province of its share of water,” he said.

Shah pointed out that in June 2024, the Sindh government formally challenged IRSA’s certification on the matter and escalated the issue to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

“The meeting of the Council of Common Interests is scheduled for May 2, where Sindh would present a strong case to defend its rightful share of water,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The federal government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the canal project on the Indus River.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved all the demands and stated that the matter had been postponed until the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), scheduled for May 2.