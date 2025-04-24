Centre shelves Indus River canal project after reaching consensus with Sindh govt

Matter has been postponed until meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI), scheduled on May 2

Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 20:14:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the canal project on the Indus River.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

An agreement was reached between the federal and Sindh governments, with the Centre accepting the Pakistan Peoples Party’s stance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved all the demands and stated that the matter had been postponed until the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), scheduled for May 2.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) will be held on May 2. "I am also thankful to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. We also discussed matters related to India," he added.

He further stated, "Pakistan is a federation, and it has its own requirements. We discussed the canal project and the national situation with great seriousness. Issues between provinces should be resolved through dialogue."

Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said, "The prime minister listened to our concerns and accepted the PPP’s principled stance and demands. We agreed that no canal will be built without mutual consent."

He added, "We stand firmly with the government in response to India’s unilateral actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and a strong response will be given."