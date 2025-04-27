PM Shehbaz briefs Nawaz on evolving situation following Pahalgam incident

Shehbaz Sharif visited Jati Umra to meet his elder brother

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Jati Umra to meet his elder brother and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, the prime minister briefed the PML-N president about the evolving situation following the Pahalgam attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.

“If India resorts to any aggression, Pakistan will respond with full force,” said the prime minister.

He added that the future of country is bright and we are here to defend our homeland.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pahalgam incident appears to be a pre-planned drama as India has a history of staging such false flag operations in the past.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region.

“Pakistan desires peace across South Asia and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” said the three-time prime minister.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan is facing such an enemy that cannot be trusted, adding a threat from India still persists because Pahalgam drama has not been staged without any purpose.

“Modi is himself a terrorist. The US and Canada accused Modi of committing terrorism, and he did not deny his involvement in subversive activities. India is involved in what is happening in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.