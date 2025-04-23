Nawaz Sharif decides to return to Pakistan immediately

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif decides to return to Pakistan immediately

Nawaz Sharif is expected to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 22:56:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has decided to return to Pakistan without any delay.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif is expected to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow.

In an emergent move he has summoned his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Jati Umra on April 25 for a key briefing on an important matter.

Read also: Nawaz Sharif extends his stay in London due to medical reasons

Party insiders revealed that Nawaz Sharif will also hold a series of crucial meeting with senior PML-N leaders on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to discuss pressing political developments and party strategy moving forward.

