FM Dar discusses evolving regional situation with Turkish counterpart

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and close coordination

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan on Saturday.

He briefed the Turkish foreign minister about decisions taken by Pakistan's National Security Committee in response to India's baseless allegations, unilateral measures and false propaganda following the Pahalgam incident.

Appreciating the historic, deep-rooted, and brotherly ties between the two countries, Ishaq Dar thanked Turkiye for its consistent support to Pakistan at all fronts.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and close coordination in view of the evolving regional situation.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also talked to the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

Ishaq Dar briefed him about recent developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ishaq Dar thanked Azerbaijan for its consistent support to Pakistan's stance on the issue of disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The two sides also discussed ongoing Pak-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation particularly in trade and investment sectors.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination.

During the meeting, they also reaffirmed the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The sources said that Dar informed the Chinese ambassador about Pakistan’s stance against the allegations leveled by India following the Pahalgam incident.