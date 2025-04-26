At least 60 women stranded in Amritsar as India refuses border crossing

Pakistan Pakistan At least 60 women stranded in Amritsar as India refuses border crossing

These women are married to Pakistanis and were in India to meet their family

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 17:35:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Indian authorities have barred 60 women from returning to Pakistan after their visits to meet family and relatives in India following the Pahalgam incident.

These women, all Indian nationals, are married to Pakistani citizens and were in India to meet their family members.

According to sources, the Modi government has barred all these 60 women to leave India.

The children are also stranded in India along with their mothers as the authorities aren’t allowing them to enter Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistan and India border closure separates families

All the stranded women have long-term valid visas of Pakistan. The women had traveled to India to reunite with their families and are now stranded in the city of Amritsar.

The local administration in Amritsar is said to be responsible for halting their return.

The women have reportedly been stuck in the city for the past two days, with restrictions placed on their movement.

The sources said that the stranded women are not allowed to leave the Amritsar till further orders from New Delhi.

Pakistan and India are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir this week.

Both sides have cancelled visas for Indian and Pakistani nationals respectively and ordered them to leave, before both shut their busiest border crossing in Punjab.