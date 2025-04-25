CM Murad condemns India's aggressive propaganda regarding Pahalgam incident

Pakistan Pakistan CM Murad condemns India's aggressive propaganda regarding Pahalgam incident

Indian stance on Indus Waters Treaty was “highly dangerous”: CM Murad Ali Shah

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 17:40:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemned India's “aggressive propaganda” regarding the Pahalgam incident and asserted that Pakistan would respond with resolve.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the chief minister said that the nation stood united behind its armed forces and would not allow misinformation to erode its sovereignty.

“We will expose the false narrative being pushed by the Indian government. The enemy must know that we are capable of countering every lie with truth and unity,” he remarked.

Talking about recent remarks from India about the possible cancellation of the Indus Waters Treaty, Shah termed such statements “highly dangerous” and said Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty or water rights.

The chief minister also addressed growing concerns over a proposed canal project on the river Indus, clarifying that there had never been consensus on such initiatives.

Read also: War will leave nothing behind, warns Khawaja Saad Rafique

“From day one, I was certain these canals would never materialise. As long as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governs Sindh, no one can rob the province of its share of water,” he said.

Shah pointed out that in June 2024, the Sindh government formally challenged IRSA’s certification on the matter and escalated the issue to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Regarding a meeting scheduled by the president on July 8 or any subsequent statements from the presidency, the chief minister said the province stands by its stance on canals.

Shah reaffirmed the PPP’s historical stance against controversial water projects like the Kalabagh Dam, stating that any scheme that undermines Sindh’s interests would never receive support from the party.

He further stated that channels of dialogue with the federal government have always remained open. The meeting of the Council of Common Interests is scheduled for May 2, where Sindh would present a strong case to defend its rightful share of water.