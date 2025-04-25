War will leave nothing behind, warns Khawaja Saad Rafique

Says war has never been a silver bullet. We must bite the bullet

Fri, 25 Apr 2025 18:05:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N senior leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has warned that if tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India, spiral out of control, the consequences will be catastrophic for both sides.

Commenting on India’s reaction to the Pahalgam attack, Rafique criticised the Modi government’s finger-pointing at Pakistan without concrete evidence, calling it a reckless and irresponsible act.

He slammed India’s unilateral withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty and other hostile moves, stating they have only added fuel to the fire.

"We won’t be the first to pull the trigger, but if provoked, Pakistan will respond with full might," he asserted.

Rafique emphasised that meaningful dialogue was the need of the hour.

"War has never been a silver bullet. We must bite the bullet, sit down, and iron out our differences," he concluded.