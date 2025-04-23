Pahalgam attack: India resorts to propaganda against Pakistan

The Indian media habitually started blaming Pakistan within five minutes after the Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – India kept its tradition of levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan whenever it faces any terrorism and its propaganda machinery started churning out accusations of Islamabad’s involvement in its occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

At least 26 people were killed and 17 injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at tourists. A little-known group, Kashmir Resistance, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.

Since 1989, India has been facing resistance from freedom fighters who have been fighting against illegal occupation by New Delhi. In 2019, India revoked special status of the Kashmir valley which was guaranteed under its constitution that sparked resurgence in freedom struggle. Incidentally, the same year, Indian paramilitary troops came under attack at the heavily guarded Srinagar-Jammu highway. And Indian launched a propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

Same practice was adopted this time again.

The Indian media habitually started blaming Pakistan within five minutes after the Pahalgam attack. According to the Hindustan Times, the attack occurred at 3:00 pm while the social media accounts linked to the Indian intelligence agency RAW posted a message at 3:05 pm accusing Pakistan of attack.

Instead of accepting their failure and security lapses, the Indian government and the media have a nasty habit of accusing Pakistan without a concrete evidence after every attack hiding the truth besides misleading their own people by linking old videos to new incidents.

According to sources, the Indian media has been using such attacks — without evidence — to fuel anti-Pakistan sentiments. In reality, these accusations are often pre-meditated and used to spew venom against Pakistan. Terrorism has no religion, but India consistently tries to associate it with Muslims and Pakistan.

The Indian social media accounts started tweeting with the hashtag #PakSponsoredTerror, within 30 minutes of the Pahalgam attack. Moreover, BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah posted tweets about the incident within half an hour after the incident, sources added.

And, three hours after the incident, fake intelligence reports were leaked, which were then massively re-tweeted through RSS troll accounts, they continued.

They said ironically, identical messages are tweeted from 500 Indian accounts of BJP supporters within 15 minutes of the Pahalgam incident. “Within 30 minutes, #PakistanTerrorError becomes a top trend, with tweets by fake Kashmiri names”, they stated.

The defense experts also raised serious questions about the Pahalgam incident. “Why hasn’t Indian media shown the bodies of the 27 tourists allegedly gunned down in the attack?

They said that only a photoshopped image has surfaced on Indian media in which a woman suspiciously sitting beside a man lying on the ground — with no blood or even a scratch.

They questioned, “Why did RAW-linked accounts start tweeting about punishing Pakistan within minutes after the so-called attack?

The experts said that whether India can show single evidence proving Pakistan’s involvement in the so-called attack? “Pahalgam is situated at least 400 kilometer from the Line of Control, and India has deployed 900,000 troops in IIOJK.”

They questioned that in the presence of such huge Indian troops, how such attack is possible from across the border? Why do such attacks always happen when Western or American political leaders are visiting India or when there is a major event in India, they questioned.

They said unfortunately India did not learn anything from its past false flag operations. India must answer these questions if it wants the world to believe its fabricated stories, they asserted.

They said that India’s ugly face has already been exposed worldwide for sponsoring international terrorism and killing Sikhs in Canada and conspiring murder in the United States. The Canadian and US media have already exposed Indian fascist approach to dissent.