Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar in Kabul

We’ll have to work together for the development and prosperity in the region

KABUL (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Afghanistan has assured that its soil wouldn’t be used against Pakistan.

Talking to media in Kabul on Saturday, Dar said that Pakistan would also not allow anyone to use its land against Afghanistan.

“We’ll have to work together for the development, prosperity and peace in the region,” said the foreign minister.

Dar also announced that Pakistan's Transit Track-and-Trade System will become operational by June 30 this year, aiming to streamline and boost trade with Afghanistan.

He added that both the sides have agreed to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

He also revealed that the IT system at the Torkham border would be activated soon to support smoother trade operations. Strengthening the trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very important for the region, he added.

He said that the repatriation of Afghan refugees will take place with dignity and respect.

Ishaq Dar also acknowledged the generosity shown by Pakistan in hosting Afghan citizens for decades.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Afghanistan had reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations during the high-level talks.

Pakistani side was led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Afghan side by its Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The two sides agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.

The discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts.