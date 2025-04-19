Pakistan, Afghanistan finally embark on peace journey

FM will hold delegation-level talks with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi and others

Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 16:16:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD/KABUL (Dunya News) – After months of deepening trust deficit and hightened tensions, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul to hold talks regarding security and peace on Saturday.

His Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed him.

The visit is believed to be a good omen for Pak-Afghan bilateral relations, which have been marked by repeated accusations of using each other's soil to spread unrest.

A high-level delegation is also accompanying Dar on his maiden visit to Kabul since assuming office as the foreign minister. The two sides discussed the issue and pledged to cooperate and continue dialogue for peace.

Prior to his departure to Kabul, Dar spoke to the media at Noor Khan Airbase.

Dar said Pakistan shared fraternal relations with Afghanistan, which is our neighbouring country, and efforts will be made for both countries to work together.

He further stated that there had been a certain level of coldness in relations between the two countries for some time, and a decision had been made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that dialogue should be initiated with Afghanistan.

During the visit, Dar will meet with the Afghan interim prime minister and the Afghan deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

He will also hold delegation-level talks with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussions will take place on all matters including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people relations.