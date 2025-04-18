Hafiz Naeem criticises ruling elite for alignment with United States

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman criticised Pakistan’s ruling elite for alignment with the United States, urging it to denounce American and Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Addressing participants at the Gaza Solidarity March, Hafiz Naeem said the people of Gaza were standing firm despite relentless Israeli bombardment that turned the besieged enclave into debris. “Israel, backed by America, is engaged in the genocide of Palestinians,” he proclaimed.

The JI chief lamented the silence of Muslim leaders, accusing them of shedding the cloak of honour and enabling the rise of Israel through their inaction. “Hamas is the crown of the Muslim ummah,” he said. “Israel is inflicting brutality on unarmed Palestinians while Muslim rulers remain spectators.”

He further criticised the government and opposition alike for attacking those who call for resistance instead of condemning Israeli aggression. “While some are supporting Israel on social media, both the ruling elite and opposition have become servants of foreign powers,” he alleged.

Calling for a nationwide boycott of Israeli products, Hafiz Naeem said such campaigns must be intensified. “It is our misfortune that American stooges have been imposed on us,” he remarked. He also announced that the largest Gaza March would be held in Islamabad.

Challenging the government’s narrative, he demanded that the Prime Minister clarify which Israeli resolutions had been softened or accepted. “We do not and will not recognise Israel in any form,” he asserted.

He welcomed the recent expression of solidarity with Gaza by the Chief of Army Staff and urged both the Prime Minister and Army Chief to convene a summit of Muslim leaders. “Delegations should be sent worldwide to highlight Israel’s expansionist agenda—its goal is Greater Israel, and if unchecked, no one will be spared,” he warned.

“Palestine is not just a cause—it is part of our faith and our heartbeat,” Hafiz Naeem said, vowing no compromise. He announced a countrywide shutdown strike on April 26 following consultations with trade bodies, moving the date from the previously scheduled April 22.

“The entire country will come to a standstill on April 26,” he said, adding that a new phase of the resistance movement would also be announced that day. “This will be a historic strike,” he concluded.