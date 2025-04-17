Lahore traders observe strike against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore traders observe strike against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Hall Road Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Azam Cloth Market remain closed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In protest against Israeli brutality in Gaza, the trader community in Lahore is observing a strike today, Thursday, to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Major commercial areas including Hall Road Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Azam Cloth Market, and Inner City markets remain closed. However, the Badami Bagh auto parts market administration has announced that their shops will remain open as usual.

In addition, the Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has also announced a strike, joining in the nationwide call to condemn the ongoing oppression of Muslims in Palestine.