Umerkot by-poll: Tough contest likely between PPP, PTI

Pakistan Pakistan Umerkot by-poll: Tough contest likely between PPP, PTI

Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 without any break

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 08:47:07 PKT

UMERKOT (Dunya News) – Polling for by-election in Umerkot's National Assembly constituency NA-213 on Thursday. Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 without any break.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lal Chand Malhi, who is backed by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

There are 608,997 registered voters in the constituency for whom 498 polling stations have been established. Out of the 498 polling stations set up across the constituency, 269 have been declared sensitive and 91 highly sensitive.

To facilitate the election process, a public holiday has been declared in Umerkot district on April 17. The seat became vacant after the death of PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur.