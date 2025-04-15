Two youngsters killed in Zafarwal road accident

Police have handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 04:40:25 PKT

ZAFARWAL (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed and another sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Zafarwal on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Gingra Road where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing two youngsters on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Later, police handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

