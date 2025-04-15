NA speaker vows to take steps for welfare of overseas Pakistanis

He was addressing the 1st Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz has assured to take steps for the welfare and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the 1st Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Monday, he emphasized that there should be strict punishment for those who grab the land of overseas Pakistanis.

He said legislation in this regard can be enacted after consultations within the relevant ministries. He said the provincial governments will also be contacted on the matter.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that overseas Pakistanis are the country's ambassadors and they are excelling in different fields.

He mentioned that the remittances sent by expatriates strengthen our economy. He said that online platforms should be developed so that Pakistani expatriates are not required to visit the embassies.

Pakistan's envoys from different countries also addressed the convention.

Addressing the convention, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain commended the role of overseas Pakistanis for their valuable contribution in strengthening the country's economy.