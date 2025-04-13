Tarar lauds overseas Pakistanis for playing role in country's development

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar lauds overseas Pakistanis for playing role in country's development

The first Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being held from April 13 to 15

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 21:10:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has acknowledged the contributions of overseas Pakistanis in the economic development and progress of the country.

In a video message released on Sunday, he said that an Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being held in Islamabad to honour expatriate Pakistanis for their achievements and contributions for the country.

The minister emphasized that the state of Pakistan recognizes and values the role of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that they send remittances worth billions of dollars every year and termed them as pride of the nation.

Also Read: First Overseas Pakistanis Convention to begin on Sunday

Attaullah Tarar said that overseas Pakistanis arriving from abroad are being warmly welcomed in the convention.

He added that Pakistan’s economy has improved in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The first Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being held from April 13 to 15 here in Islamabad.

The overseas Pakistanis attending the convention will be given the status of state guests, and special arrangements are being made to welcome them at the airports.

On the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all these arrangements are being made with the commitment to make Pakistanis living around the world feel that Pakistan is their own home.