First Overseas Pakistanis Convention to begin on Sunday

Pakistan Pakistan First Overseas Pakistanis Convention to begin on Sunday

Overseas Pakistanis attending the convention will be given the status of state guests

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 16:05:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The first Overseas Pakistanis Convention is set to take place from April 13 to 15, 2025 here in Islamabad with the help of collaboration between the Government of Pakistan and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

The overseas Pakistanis attending the convention will be given the status of state guests, and special arrangements are being made to welcome them at the airports.

On the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all these arrangements are being made with the commitment to make Pakistanis living around the world feel that Pakistan is their own home.

According to the government, this convention is not just an event, but a national commitment, expressing that Pakistan wholeheartedly welcomes its sons and daughters who have been serving abroad for years.

The purpose of the convention is to welcome the overseas Pakistanis back home, to embrace them, to listen to their concerns, and to improve policymaking in light of their valuable suggestions.





