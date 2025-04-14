Mian Amer Mahmood hosts US congressional delegation in Islamabad
Pakistan
Members of the US embassy also present on the occasion
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood hosted a reception in Islamabad on Monday in honour of a US Congressional delegation comprising Representatives Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi, and Jonathan Jackson.
Also, the members of US embassy were also present on the occasion. The visiting guests said there was a tremendous opportunity to do business in Pakistan.
