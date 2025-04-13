US delegation meets COAS Gen Asim Munir, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security

Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 21:08:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A US Congressional delegation, led by Jack Bergman and including Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, met Pakistan’s Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and defense cooperation. They agreed to maintain relations based on mutual respect, shared values, and strategic interests.

The US lawmakers praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their role in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged the determination and strategic capabilities of Pakistan and its people.

The delegation reaffirmed respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty and expressed strong commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in security, trade, investment, and economic development.

Gen Asim Munir thanked the delegation for visiting Pakistan and expressed the desire to further deepen and broaden the longstanding US-Pakistan partnership.

Earlier, the US and Pakistan delegations had a detailed discussion on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. There was also conversation about advancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, as well as discussions on security, counter-terrorism, and border security.

The Pakistani delegation included Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US ambassador Natalie Baker, and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha.