PNS Yamama inducted into Navy fleet

Follow on Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 23:19:26 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel-PNS Yamama has been inducted into Pakistan Navy fleet.

The induction ceremony was held at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest.

PNS Yamama has been developed in collaboration with Damen Shipyard Romania, and is equipped with latest technology and combat capabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief said a strong navy is inevitable to deal with emerging maritime challenges in the region.

He said PNS Yamama's induction is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy's commitment to protect maritime borders and establishing peace in international waters.

Pakistan Navy is committed to regional peace and security, including the protection of ports and CPEC.

The induction of PNS Yamama into Pakistan Navy fleet will prove to be helpful in effective fleet operations, enhanced reach on the western seaboard and promoting maritime security.

