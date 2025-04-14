Major reshuffle in NAB

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 23:49:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A major reshuffle has taken place in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), following the approval of NAB chairman.

According to a notification issued by additional director, several officers have been transferred across various regional bureaus.

Among the notable transfers, Waqas Aleem, Harmoon Bhatti, Muhammad Haider Azmat, and Abdur Rehman Tayyab have been removed from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Lahore.

Similarly, Syed Ali Abbas, Jahanzeb Mirza, Muhammad Jahanzeb and Asif Mehmood Raja have been shifted from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Karachi.

Zeshan Andreas, Asmat Baig, Rauf Alam, and Ahsan Arshad have been posted from NAB Lahore to NAB Rawalpindi, while Muhammad Rashid Badr has been transferred to NAB Headquarters.

Other transfers included officers between NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Balochistan, Sukkur, and NAB Headquarters.

The reshuffle reflects an administrative reorganization within the bureau to enhance operational efficiency.

