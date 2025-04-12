Sindh CM threatens to quit govt over canals project

The canals project is a conspiracy against the people of Sindh: Murad Ali Shah

Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 17:25:42 PKT

THATTA (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah threatened to quit the government if consensus isn’t reached over the canals project.

Addressing a ceremony in Thatta on Saturday, the chief minister said that the option to leave the government is here if the demands of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are not met over the issue.

“The canals project is a conspiracy against the people of Sindh. It is an attempt to malign the PPP,” said Murad Ali Shah.

He added that the PPP will oppose the canals project if the matter is brought in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting.

The chief minister said that the PPP is holding workers’ conventions on the direction of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Bar Association boycotted courts across the province over the construction of six new canals on Indus River.

According to the Sindh Bar Council, lawyers from across the province did not appear in the courts.

In a statement, the Sindh Bar Association condemned the controversial canal project and said that the people of Sindh have rejected the proposed project.

Construction of six new canals on Indus River will have dangerous effects on the environment, society and economy.